PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, said an official release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion. As per the official release, the Rozgar Mela was held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

Today, India has a decisive government and political stability. Political corruption, discrepancies in govt schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments: PM Modi addressing new appointees during 'Rozgar Mela'

To join various government departments

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, it stated.

Providing meaningful opportunities to youth

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. According to the release from the PMO, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji distributes 70,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela https://t.co/LmIyyFXiHP — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 13, 2023

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format.