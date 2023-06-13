 PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, said an official release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion. As per the official release, the Rozgar Mela was held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 410 out of 1052 youths get offer letters at employment fest
article-image

To join various government departments

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, it stated.

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Government Targets Employment for 75 Thousand Citizens in Amrit Mahotsav...
article-image

Providing meaningful opportunities to youth

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. According to the release from the PMO, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format.

Read Also
White House To Welcome PM Modi With 21-Gun Salute; Look Forward To Hosting Him
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

Rakesh Tikait Backs Jack Dorsey, Says 'Reach Of Farmers' Protest On Twitter & Facebook Wasn't As...

Rakesh Tikait Backs Jack Dorsey, Says 'Reach Of Farmers' Protest On Twitter & Facebook Wasn't As...

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Amit Shah Chairs Meet To Review Preparedness; Rough Sea Waves Hit...

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Amit Shah Chairs Meet To Review Preparedness; Rough Sea Waves Hit...

ED Conducts Raids On Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

ED Conducts Raids On Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

Manohar Singh Gill Birthday: Must-Know Facts About India’s Former Election Commissioner

Manohar Singh Gill Birthday: Must-Know Facts About India’s Former Election Commissioner