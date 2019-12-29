Row over UP cop telling protestors 'to go to Pakistan'

Meerut: A row erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying that protestors who had hit streets against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions.
The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was speaking to some locals in a narrow lane after violent protests and clashes in the city last week left five people dead.
Singh, however, said he made the remark for people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. "I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans." The 1.43-minute-long video has been circulated widely.
"Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti bandhe huye hain inko keh do Pakistan chale jao... Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka (Tell the protestors who have tied black and yellow bands to go to Pakistan, You will eat here but praise someplace else)," the police officer purportedly said.
"Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai, yaad rakhna. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunchta hun (I now remember this lane and I can reach your grandmother)," he said. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti came out in support on Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh.
