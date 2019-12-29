Row over UP cop telling protestors 'to go to Pakistan'

Singh, however, said he made the remark for people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. "I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans." The 1.43-minute-long video has been circulated widely.

"Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti bandhe huye hain inko keh do Pakistan chale jao... Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka (Tell the protestors who have tied black and yellow bands to go to Pakistan, You will eat here but praise someplace else)," the police officer purportedly said.

"Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai, yaad rakhna. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunchta hun (I now remember this lane and I can reach your grandmother)," he said. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti came out in support on Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh.