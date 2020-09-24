Romeos and rapists to be named and shamed in UP

Lucknow : Early this year for the first time, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to name and shame anti-CAA activists who had allegedly destroyed public and private properties during agitations.

The same formula will now be used to name and shame those who commit crimes against women. The State has decided to launch “Operation Durachari”.

“Under the operation, eve-teasers, those guilty of a crime against women and habitual offenders in cases of sex-related crimes will now find their posters on road crossings in the state,” a senior official said.

The crime against women and minors has been a major issue in the state for many years. Several cases of gangrapes and murders have been reported even during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the government spokesman, "The chief minister has directed that women police personnel should be asked to take firm action against such offenders and their photographs should be pasted on crossings in order to name and shame them.”

The CM further said that people should know who are the persons vitiating the atmosphere in society and indulging in crime against women.

He further said that in case any incident related to crime against women takes place, the beat in-charge, chowki in-charge, station officer and the circle officer would be held responsible.

The chief minister also ordered that anti-Romeo squads should be further activated and strengthened so that the strategy to check crime against women becomes increasingly effective.