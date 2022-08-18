Rohingya row: Hardeep Singh Puri backtracks, says MHA's statement gives 'correct position'

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India | PTI

New Delhi: Following sharp reactions from various political parties on the issue of Rohingya illegal migrants, the Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri apparently backtracked saying that Home Ministry's press release gives out the correct position.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister on Wednesday responded, "Home Ministry's press release with respect to the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners gives out the correct position."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the minister in a tweet had said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, AUNHCRAIDs & round-the-clock police protection."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, this led to strong reactions from various quarters. Vishwa Hindu Parishad expressed its displeasure saying that Rohingyas should not be given housing facilities and should be pushed out of India.

Soon after, the Union Home Ministry clarified that it has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. The clarification came following Puri lauding a decision to shift nearly 1,100 Rohingya refugees in Delhi to flats equipped with basic facilities.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of the media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi, said the Home Ministry.

Meanwhile, AAP slammed the BJP over the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The Centre, which was not getting tired of telling this news as its achievement in the morning, is now trying to lay the blame on the Delhi government after the AAP's protest. Whereas it is a fact that the central government was secretly trying to give permanent shelter to the Rohingyas in Delhi."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting on the issue, CPI (M) tweeted, "Government Policy towards Rohingya Refugees Against Humanity and UNHCR. Amit Shah contradicts Union minister Hardeep Puri. State of Sushasan."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)