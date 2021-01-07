Rohingya man living in UP on fake documents for 19 years arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) arrested one Azizul Haq from Sant Kabir Nagar district on intelligence inputs from the Central and international agencies.

The ATS said Haq, who was arrested on Wednesday, was a Rohingya from Myanmar and was living on forged Indian documents in the east Uttar Pradesh district for the past 19 years. The ATS carried out simultaneous raids at Hyderabad, Mumbai and multiple locations across five districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Director General (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, said if other persons, like Haq, were found staying in the state on fake identities, they would be nabbed soon. Inspector General of Police, ATS, G.K. Goswami, who led the operation, told reporters that raids were conducted on classified inputs that Rohingyas were residing on fake documents in the state.

"We are also probing the terror funding angle as a hefty amount has been transferred into Haq's bank accounts from different places," he said.