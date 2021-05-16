Rocket attack: Funeral of Soumya Santhosh killed in Israel held at church in Kerala

Idukki: The funeral of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, was held at a cemetry in Keerithodu on Sunday by adhering to COVID-19 protocol. According to Senior church priest Fr Jose Plachickal, Bishop of Idukki diocese, John Nellikunnel officiated the funeral ceremonies held at the Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Keerithodu, at around 3.45 pm.

A message of Syro-Malabar church head, Cardinal George Alencherry, was read out at the funeral.

Earlier, people, following COVID protocol, paid tribute to the departed soul as the body was kept at her residence. Besides locals and politicians, Consul General of Israel in South India, Jonathan Zadka, also visited Soumya's residence to pay homage. Talking to her relatives, Zadka said Soumya is regarded as an angel by the people of Israel.

"I cannot imagine how difficult this loss would be for her family," he said.