Roads barricaded, heavy security deployed at UP border; Rahul-Priyanka stopped en route to Hathras

Days after being arrested and sent back, Rahul Gandhi has once again set off for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to meet with the family of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. And if the security preparations that have been undertaken ahead of his visit are any indication, it might not be quite a smooth trip.

Similar to their previous attempt, the two, along with party leaders and supporters have been stopped at Delhi-Noida border.

Ahead of the visit, barricades were installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway where scores of policemen, including senior officers, were present at 12.30 pm, even as CrPC section 144 remained imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar. A local police officer told PTI that while the border was not sealed, "checks have been intensified at the Delhi-Noida border".