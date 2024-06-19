Road Rage Of SUVs: It's Mahindra Thar Vs Mahindra Scorpio On Gurugram Street; Netizens React To Viral Video

Mahindra Thar ramming into a Mahindra Scorpio in Gurugram viral video | X

It is a known fact that car lovers harbour a deep desire to own an SUV in India - especially in Gurgaon - which has better roads compared to many other cities in the country. While SUVs are a huge hit among the people buying vehicles in India, Mahindra Thar has a fan following of its own and holds a special place in the hearts of SUV lovers.

Gurugram is infamous for road rage incidents. Over the years, the menace has surely reduced but there is always the next 'road fight' waiting to happen in the Northern city. Given that the temperature is soaring to record levels, it takes little for people to lose their cool and turn against each other in the scorching summer heat.

An example of this was seen on the streets of Gurugram on Wednesday, where two people decided to fight without stepping out of their respective vehicles. Video showed a Mahindra Thar taking on a Mahindra Scorpio in a 'head-to-head' battle on the streets of Gurugram. Going by the video - it looked like the only thing common between the sparring lovers of Mahindra Scorpio and Thar - was their love for the Mahindra vehicles.

In the middle of a road in Gurugram, a Mahindra Thar rammed into the Scorpio twice. While the Scorpio tries to break free and rush away, the Thar is adamant on not letting the Scorpio flee without facing 'severe punishment'.

Finally, after some considerable damage, the Scorpio manages to leave the scene as Thar clearly held an upper hand in the battle of the SUVs. Netizens were also quick to share their witty observations after the video surfaced on social media platform X.

"Gurgaon guys adapt road rage response during excessive hot weather. Instead of fist fights, they fight with their SUVs while in the comfort of the AC. Very smart indeed," commented a user, sharing the video.

"Honestly, they would have purchased these cars only for this day, full paisa vasooled now …. Purpose is complete," said another user.

From 'Gangs of Wasseypur 3' to 'Mahindra calling Mahindra', netizens flooded the comment section. Their hilarious and sharp comments proved that while people on the road in extreme heat might be at their wits' end, netizens are never short of their punchlines, come what 'May or June' (pun intended).