RK Shanmukham Chetty death anniversary: The man who presented independent India's first budget in 1947

On November 26, 1947, the country's first finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty, presented the country's first budget following its independence from the British on August 15, 1947. However, it was an interim budget that included no new taxes.

Chetty presented the budget in a briefcase at 5 pm on the last working day of February.

Chetty, who was born in Coimbatore on October 17, 1892, studied economics at Madras Christian College and law at Madras Law College. He entered politics after finishing his education, serving in both the Indian nationalist Swaraj Party and the Justice Party.

He was a lawyer, business owner, economist, and politician. He was President of India's Central Legislative Assembly from 1933 to 1935 before becoming Finance Minister. From 1935 to 1941, he served as Diwan of the Cochin kingdom.

During his tenure as member of the Central Legislative Assembly, Chetty is believed to have enjoyed the support of Lord Willingdom, who once even referred to him as his "god-son.

Chetty supported a number of social causes during his public life. He was a staunch supporter of the Tamil Isai Movement.

He passed away after suffering a heart attack on the evening of 5 May 1953.