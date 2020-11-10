RJD levels serious allegation against Nitish govt; says CM delaying counting process

As the counting of votes for the 2020 Bihar Election is underway, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) on Friday evening levelled a serious allegation against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
The RJD accused the Nitish Kumar government of creating delays in the counting of votes on around 10 assembly constituencies in Bihar. Tejashwi's party further said that winning candidates in those seats are not getting their certificates.
Moreover, the party alleged that chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi were exploiting state machinery to "pressurise" DMs and ROs to get a favourable result in the closely-contested seats.
The RJD posted in Hindi on its official Twitter handle:
In nearly 10 seats, the Nitish administration is delaying the count. Winning candidates are not being handed their certificates. Sitting in the chief minister's official residence, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are using the CM's Principal Secretary to pressurise DMs and ROs and get a favourable result in the closely-contested seats.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 8:15 PM on November 10, the current trends are as follows:
Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress + CPI-ML + CPI + CPIM): 110
NDA (BJP + JDU + HAM + VIP): 126
Grand Democratic Secular Front (AIMIM + RLSP + BSP): 6
Counting of votes in the Bihar polls began at 8 am on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.
Bihar recorded 57.05% turnout in the assembly elections this time, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data.
The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66%, the Election Commission data showed. Female voter turnout this year was 59.69%, higher than that of the male voters -- 54.68%.
Multiple exit polls released Saturday evening predicted the Mahagathbandhan to win a majority in the 243- strong Bihar assembly.
Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).
In the last assembly elections held in 2015, the RJD had won 80 seats with a vote share of 18 per cent, while JD(U) won 71 seats with vote share of 11 per cent. The BJP had won 53 seats with 24 per cent vote share and Congress had 27 seats and seven per cent votes.
At that time, the JD(U) had fought the election in alliance with RJD and Congress among other parties, while LJP was in the BJP-led NDA alliance. LJP had got two seats with five per cent vote share.
This time, JD(U) is back in the NDA, while LJP fought the election alone. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when both JD(U) and LJP were in the NDA, the alliance had won 39 out of 40 seats in the state.
