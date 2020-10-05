RJD fields kin of 'bahubali' leaders to dodge EC radar

Ahead of Bihar polls, the RJD has found an escape route for its 'bahubali' leaders and fielded the wives of jailed leaders as its candidates. Earlier, the Election Commission had asked parties to justify fielding of candidates with criminal antecedents and display the details through advertisements in local newspapers.

Vibha Devi, the wife of Raj Ballabh Yadav who had been convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, has been fielded from Nawada. Kiran Devi, the wife of Arun Kumar Yadav, an MLA, has been given a ticket from Sandesh. Arun is absconding for the last two years and faces charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl. On the orders of a court, his properties had been attached.

RJD has asked Rama Singh, charged with murder and kidnapping, to field his wife from Mahnar. Former Union minister Raghuwansh Prasad Singh had protested against the admission of Rama Singh into the RJD.

Children of top RJD leaders too have been asked to contest the elections. Sudhakar Singh, son of the party’s state president Jagada Nand Singh, will contest from Ramgarh.

Rahul Tiwary, son of the party’s national vice president Shivanand Tiwary, will contest from Shahpur. Rishi Singh, son of the former Union minister Kanti Singh, and Divya Kirti, daughter of Union ex-minister Jaiprakash Yadav, too have been given tickets.