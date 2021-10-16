'RJD candidates will win from both seats': Tejashwi Yadav on upcoming by-polls in Bihar

Ahead of the by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that people of Bihar will actually celebrate Vijayadashami by defeating NDA which is currently in power in the state. The RJD leader alleged that the govt has only given poverty, unemployment, crime, corruption.

Bihar didn't get special status, special package and people are fed up with the govt Tejashwi Yadav said adding his party's candidates will win from both seats.

"People of Bihar will actually celebrate Vijayadashami by defeating NDA. Govt only gave poverty, unemployment, crime, corruption. Bihar didn't get spl status, spl package. People are fed up with the govt. RJD candidates will win from both seats," Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, the alliance between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar seems to be over, at least for the upcoming by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly constituencies, where voting is scheduled for October 30.

Upset by RJD’s unilateral decision to name the candidates for both the seats, Congress, which had unsuccessfully contested from Kusheshwarsthan in 2020 polls, has also begun searching for a suitable candidate for Tarapur constituency in Munger district after a formal go-ahead by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, on Monday.

“Former Congress legislature party leader Ashok Kumar, who is also working president of BPCC, is set to file his papers for Kusheshwarsthan seat in Darbhanga. He lost the seat to JD(U)’s Shashi Bhushan Hazari in 2020 assembly polls by a small margin,” said the Congress leader, adding that party’s deliberations were on to name a strong leader from Tarapur, where the party had fought last in 2010.

In the ruling camp, the Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is firmly supporting JDU’s nominees, Rajiv K Singh and Aman Bhushan Hazari, in the fray for Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan (reserved for the scheduled caste) seats. The names of candidates were announced by state BJP chief Sanjay Jaisawal two weeks ago.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:29 PM IST