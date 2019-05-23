Rising Star! Tejasvi Surya wins Bengaluru South, all set to become youngest parliamentarian

Wearing his nationalism on his sleeves and known for his compassionate speeches on nationalism, Tejasvi Surya has not only earned likeminded followers but also the hearts of the voters in Bengaluru South constituency. He is leading in his constituency with a margin of over 3.25 lakh votes. The 28-year-old lawyer is also the General Secretary of the BJP’s youth wing. He has secured 7,36,605 votes and is currently leading from the parliamentary constituency. Congress’ BK Hariprasad is trailing behind the 28-year-old lawyer and has secured 4,07,372 votes. Earlier in the day, Tejasvi offered his prayers at a temple here in Karnataka. While speaking to ANI, Tejasvi said, “I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy-making in this country.”

Bangalore South has been a BJP bastion. The constituency was held by former minister Ananth Kumar six times in a row since 1996. After his sudden death in 2018, it was presumed that the ticket would go to the late minister’s wife Tejaswini. But the BJP preferred Tejasvi over Tejaswini.

Tejasvi is known for making controversial remarks. Taking into consideration his controversial tweets in the past that questioned reservations for women and the patriotism for non-saffron parties, his victory was questioned. He recently made headlines for his remark, ‘Hindu can never be a terrorist’. He has also been associated with RSS and has no qualms on calling him a communal fanatic. One of his tweets from 2018 reads, “Call me a bigot, communal fanatic or whatever. But the singular reason for BJP’s defeat in Jayanagar is the complete consolidation of the Muslim vote. Look at the below numbers from Gurappanapalya, a Muslim locality. BJP must ‘really’ become a Hindu party & not just be perceived as one.”