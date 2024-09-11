 Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024: Government Assures Reduction In Business Costs And Regulatory Red Tape; VIDEO
Ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year, the state government has assured the investors of bringing down the cost of doing business and cutting the regulatory red tape to smooth the way of investment in Rajasthan.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, the Minister of Industries and Commerce | X

Jaipur: Ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year, the state government has assured the investors of bringing down the cost of doing business and cutting the regulatory red tape to smooth the way of investment in Rajasthan.

Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, the Minister of Industries and Commerce in the state said "the government is aiming to double the state’s GDP from the current INR 15 lakh crore to INR 30 lakh crore in the next five years and garnering investment in the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 is the topmost priority of the government. For this the government is working towards facilitating ease of doing business under two broad heads- Reducing Cost of Doing Business and Cutting the Red Tape. “

In a press briefing regarding the investment summit Rathore said that the biggest challenge before us is to erase the bitter experiences of investors which they have faced during the previous government.

“The previous government made money by selling industrial lands that were auctioned at high prices. Consequently, those who bought those lands instead of setting up industries there used them for real estate. In the previous government, land was sold, but not a single industry was set up,” said Rathore.

He said that the summit is an opportunity to showcase Rajasthan as one of the most business-friendly states that is undertaking a massive administrative overhaul to make the industrial landscape investor friendly. For the first time in Rajasthan, the summit is being organized on a global scale for which the patchwork has been laid by tying up with partner nations and partner international organizations.

He further said that several new policies will be launched by the government to ensure that all major sectors of the economy are in sync with the investor-friendly vision of the government.

article-image

In the run-up to the summit, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his deputy Prem Chand Bairva are visiting South Korea and Japan for the last three days while Rathore is scheduled to go to Gulf countries in the next week.

