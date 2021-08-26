Rising COVID-19 numbers worrying...GOI busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Centre in 2nd tweet after account unlocked

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry informed that 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.

But on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress and Rahul, saying they needed to do homework before questioning the government over NMP. “The Congress can say, ‘you are selling off the country’. That's something they are very good at. They sold air, water, land, mines, and made a lot of money through kickbacks. In the Monetisation Pipeline, there is no change of ownership,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi has not yet started tweeting frequently even after the social media platform restored his account.

As per the account details, he tweeted on Wednesday, ten days after his account was restored to attack the government on the asset monetisation scheme.

Congress sources said that the former Congress President has lost trust in Twitter and he is now relying more on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. He is writing on Facebook and gave onam greetings on the platform.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:28 PM IST