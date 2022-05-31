'Rise above politics, work in synergy with Centre': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Mamata Banerjee's govt | Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a programme in Kolkata said that the TMC government should rise above politics and should work in synergy with the Central government.

Addressing a party’s programme ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Kolkata, Vaishnaw urged the Trinamool Congress government to implement the schemes of the central government to benefit the poor people of the state.

“The West Bengal government owes an explanation why they didn’t implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other schemes that would benefit the poor and the famers. The Bengal government should work in synergy with the Central government,” said the Union Railway Minister.

Vaishnaw also urged that as Indians there should not be any division.

“Those who are not getting the benefits of the central schemes should protest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always supported Bengal and had sanctioned Rs 3700 crore for relief after Cyclone Amphan. The state government should stand by the side of the needy,” further claimed Vaishnaw.

Speaking about the future plans of Railways, the Union Railway Minister stated that in future there are plans to introduce ‘refrigerated’ coaches so that fish and meat can be carried.

“We will conduct a study on this and see the feasibility to start the project. If everything goes well we will introduce refrigerated coaches,” added Vaishnaw.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was also present at the programme also urged the state government to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme as according to him state government’s ‘swasthya sathi’ is not accepted outside Bengal.

Adhikari also claimed that the state government had sent names of 30000 farmers to the BJP led central government while 73,000 farmers in the state were eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.