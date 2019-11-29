RIPPriyankaReddy: 'Why didn't she call 100 instead of her sister', wonders Telgangana HM

Priyanka Reddy was gang raped and murdered on Wednesday night near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found under a culvert near Shadnagar town, about 25 km from Shamshabad on Thursday.

On Friday, while condoling her death, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali wondered why the veterinarian er instead of the police as the latter could have saved her.

The minister said that if anybody calls police on 100, help would reach them within three minutes.