RIPPriyankaReddy: 'Why didn't she call 100 instead of her sister', wonders Telgangana HM

Priyanka Reddy was gang raped and murdered on Wednesday night near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found under a culvert near Shadnagar town, about 25 km from Shamshabad on Thursday.
On Friday, while condoling her death, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali wondered why the veterinarian er instead of the police as the latter could have saved her.
The minister said that if anybody calls police on 100, help would reach them within three minutes.
After the incident came to light, it was initially thought that she had been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help repair her punctured two-wheeler.
On Friday, the Cyberabad police took four people into custody, including truck drivers and cleaners in connection with the brutal rape and murder.
According to Telengana Today, the police have also arrested the prime accused Mohammed Pasha, who is a truck driver. They were caught based on footage from the surveillance cameras which were examined as part of investigation.
As per the report, police suspect the assailants had punctured her scooter and kidnapped her on the pretext of helping her to repair the flat tyre. They took her to the secluded place near the Tondupally toll gate, raped between the parked trucks and killed her.
Gathering more clues in the case, Cyberabad police recovered the victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where Priyanka Reddy had parked her scooty.
Owner of a tyre repair shop told police that a youth brought a scooty between 9.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Priyanka had called sister Bhavya Reddy around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. Bhavya said her sister told her that she was feeling scared by some truck drivers near her.
Police are yet to ascertain if Priyanka was bludgeoned or strangulated to death.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)