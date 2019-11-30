RIPPriyankaReddy: 'Crime not communal in nature' DCP asserts strict action against people communalising the case

After Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh was called out for trying to communalise the brutal rape and murder of a girl in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the DCP Prakash Reddy today has asserted that strict actions will be taken against people trying to communalise the case.
In an interview with The Quint, the DCP busted rumours about the crime being communally motivated. He said, “It is absolutely not communal in nature as the accused are of all communities so it is incorrect to say it is anything related to religion.”
He assured saying, “We will definitely take action against those who are giving this a communal angle. It is not related to any religion. All offenders will be caught and punished.”
Within hours of the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor became public, a few arrests were made by the police and right-wingers were quick to communalise the issue.
Accused, Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all residents of Narayanpet district in Telangana were taken into police custody a day after the crime.
BJP MLA Raja Singh, Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi and several others faced flack on Twitter for giving the violent crime a communal hue.
BJP MLA had tweeted saying, “Police has released the photo of prime accused in the murder of #PriyankaReddy is 'MOHAMMED' Pasha. #HangMohammedPasha #JusticeForPriyankaReddy.”Several Twitter users called him out for trying to ‘communalise.’
Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi tweeted saying, "राम राम जी #RIPPriyankaReddy Hindu girl raped and murdered by rapists in Shadnagar of Hyderabad Is Shadnagar a Muslim majority area? #IndianMedia please run this story too and get girl justice #OmShantiOm #PayalRohatgi."
