RIPPriyankaReddy: 'Crime not communal in nature' DCP asserts strict action against people communalising the case

After Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh was called out for trying to communalise the brutal rape and murder of a girl in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the DCP Prakash Reddy today has asserted that strict actions will be taken against people trying to communalise the case.

In an interview with The Quint, the DCP busted rumours about the crime being communally motivated. He said, “It is absolutely not communal in nature as the accused are of all communities so it is incorrect to say it is anything related to religion.”

He assured saying, “We will definitely take action against those who are giving this a communal angle. It is not related to any religion. All offenders will be caught and punished.”