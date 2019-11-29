RIPPriyankaReddy: Cong deletes tweet saying murder took place in ‘peaceful-M’ area, apologizes

On Wednesday, Congress deleted a tweet from their social media handle which appeared to communalise the heinous rape and murder of a doctor in Hyderabad.
They wrote: “Dr Priyanka Reddy (26) was burned in Shamshabad, Hyderabad India in a 'peaceful-M' majority area. Her bike was punctured, and she called relatives to inform. Instead of helping her, this is what those peaceful-monsters did to her.”
They subsequently deleted the tweet and apologised: “A tweet was posted on our handle at around 12.53 PM which in no way reflects our views or values. It was mischief of a volunteer who acted on her own volition with total disregard to our ideology as a frontal organization of a party. Justice for Priyanka Reddy is our only focus. The said person has been fired from her position with immediate effect We stand 4 the all-inclusive secular ideology of INC Justice for Priyanka Reddy is our only goal We are pained by the brutality against #PriyankaReddy & stand with the whole nation in demanding justice for her.”
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and showed his solidarity with the deceased's family.
"I am shocked to hear about the brutal rape and murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," reads Gandhi's tweet.
The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.
The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.
Earlier today, the police arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. The accused are a lorry driver and cleaners, said police sources.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)