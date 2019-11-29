RIPPriyankaReddy: Cong deletes tweet saying murder took place in ‘peaceful-M’ area, apologizes

On Wednesday, Congress deleted a tweet from their social media handle which appeared to communalise the heinous rape and murder of a doctor in Hyderabad.

They wrote: “Dr Priyanka Reddy (26) was burned in Shamshabad, Hyderabad India in a 'peaceful-M' majority area. Her bike was punctured, and she called relatives to inform. Instead of helping her, this is what those peaceful-monsters did to her.”

They subsequently deleted the tweet and apologised: “A tweet was posted on our handle at around 12.53 PM which in no way reflects our views or values. It was mischief of a volunteer who acted on her own volition with total disregard to our ideology as a frontal organization of a party. Justice for Priyanka Reddy is our only focus. The said person has been fired from her position with immediate effect We stand 4 the all-inclusive secular ideology of INC Justice for Priyanka Reddy is our only goal We are pained by the brutality against #PriyankaReddy & stand with the whole nation in demanding justice for her.”