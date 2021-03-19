'Ripped jeans' remark not being presented in full context: Uttarakhand CM's wife

Dehradun: Amid uproar over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's ripped jeans remark, his wife defended his statement on Thursday, saying his words were not being presented in full context.

In a statement through a video here, Rawat's wife Rashmi Tyagi said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described.

"He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women's participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes," Rashmi, who has been Miss Meerut, clarified.

At an event on Tuesday, Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

He said youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman, who once sat next to him on a flight.