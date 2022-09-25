e-Paper Get App
RIP Umesh Jivnani: Twitterati express grief over the fashion stylist's sad demise

He was also a columnist with the Free Press Journal and a few other renowned publications.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Umesh Jivnani |

Umesh Jivnani, a popular fashion designer who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities, passed away in the early hours of Saturday. The fashion industry was shocked to hear about his death.

The fashion industry-based author and photographer breathed last at his residence in Bandra West, Mumbai. He suffered a cardiac arrest, which was the cause of his death at the age of 46. Reportedly, Umesh Jivnani’s cremation shall take place at Santacruz Electric Crematorium on September 26 at 2:30 pm.

Even after a day since the sad demise, the Twitterati continue to share their grief over the passing away of the fashion artist.

