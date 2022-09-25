RIP Umesh Jivnani: Twitterati express grief over the fashion stylist's sad demise

Umesh Jivnani, a popular fashion designer who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities, passed away in the early hours of Saturday. The fashion industry was shocked to hear about his death.
The fashion industry-based author and photographer breathed last at his residence in Bandra West, Mumbai. He suffered a cardiac arrest, which was the cause of his death at the age of 46. Reportedly, Umesh Jivnani’s cremation shall take place at Santacruz Electric Crematorium on September 26 at 2:30 pm.
Even after a day since the sad demise, the Twitterati continue to share their grief over the passing away of the fashion artist.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)