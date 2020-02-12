'Rinkiya Ke Papa...': AAP's poll victory makes Manoj Tiwari song trend on Google

Before becoming the face of the BJP in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari was a musical sensation. And while Tiwari may have (for the most part) hung up his singing boots, his songs are far from forgotten.
The Aam Aadmi Party, soon after winning the Delhi polls for the second time took to the streets to celebrate, playing Tiwari's popular song 'Rinkiya ke Papa' in an apparent dig at the BJP Delhi chief who had predicted that his party would form the government in the National Capital Territory.
This is not the first time the AAP has used the song to take a dig at the BJP leader.
The BJP too had made use of the song, albeit in a different manner, to mobilise voters. Tiwari for example had said that "Rinkiya jhooth nahin bolti..."
The song, which has remained popular since it's 2012 release saw a surge in popularity after the counting of votes of the Delhi Assembly elections.
Interestingly, in the last week, despite a rather strenuous campaign by all the parties, there had been next to no curiosity over the song.
Not just on Google, the original song posted on YouTube too is gaining popularity. The video now has over 42,200,000 views and counting. If one scrolls down to the comment section, there is also an abundance of new viewers who have made their way to the video after the recently concluded Delhi elections.
As one YouTube user commented, "Pehli baar suna hai ye song. Wo bhi AAP ke jeetne pe jab ye virul hua".
"Watching after he lost in Delhi," wrote another.
"This is the attendance comment for people who came here after Delhi Election results," observed another user.
If we've piqued your curiosity about the song, take a look:
All we can say is, with his tweets coming back to bite him, and his song gaining notoriety, it may be a while before Manoj Tiwari can say "hee hee hee..." again.
