'Rinkiya Ke Papa...': AAP's poll victory makes Manoj Tiwari song trend on Google

Before becoming the face of the BJP in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari was a musical sensation. And while Tiwari may have (for the most part) hung up his singing boots, his songs are far from forgotten.

The Aam Aadmi Party, soon after winning the Delhi polls for the second time took to the streets to celebrate, playing Tiwari's popular song 'Rinkiya ke Papa' in an apparent dig at the BJP Delhi chief who had predicted that his party would form the government in the National Capital Territory.