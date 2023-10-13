'Rights On Unborn Child Can't Be Ignored': SC On Woman's Plea To Abort 26-Week Pregnancy |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday found itself torn, trying to balance the rights of an unborn child of a 26- week pregnancy with the choice of the mother.

At the core was the question whether the court should permit a married woman’s plea to abort a 26-week pregnancy after a doctor indicated that the foetus could be born with a heartbeat.

The court must balance the rights of the unborn child with the choice of the mother, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who headed a three-judge Bench that also included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The CJI also questioned if the only course available was to put the unborn child “to death under a judicial order”, given the advanced stage of pregnancy.

CJI Stresses On Balancing Rights Of The Unborn Child

“We have to balance the rights of the unborn child. Of course, the autonomy of the mother triumphs, but here nobody is appearing for the child. How do we balance the rights of the child?” he asked. “Fact of the matter remains, it is not just a foetus, it is a living viable foetus. If given birth to, it can survive outside. If delivered now, it will have serious medical issues, so why not wait for two more weeks? She (pregnant woman) does not have to keep the child. To put the child to death is the only option, and how can the child be put to death under a judicial order?" the CJI said.

The court, however, was unable to decide on the matter on Thursday and will hear it again on Friday. The matter involves a married couple who had conceived a third time. The pregnancy had crossed the legally permissible limit of 24 weeks for abortions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (MTP Act).

The court was informed that the mother was not aware that she had conceived again as she was undergoing post-partum infertility, during which there may be an absence of menstruation for lactating mothers.

The pregnant woman also suffered from post-partum depression, the court was told, according to Bar and Bench. The case was taken up by the threejudge Bench after a Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna delivered a split verdict in the matter.

During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati apprised the three-judge Bench that a professor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences had opined that the foetus showed strong signs of life. As such, concerns were raised on whether a judicial order should be passed to conduct foeticide, a procedure typically used for abnormal foetuses.

Continuing Pregnancy Risk To Woman's Mental State, Says Lawyer

Bhati contended that in this case the procedure would be more like a preterm delivery than an abortion. The pregnant woman's lawyers, meanwhile, informed the judges that continuing the pregnancy was risky considering the woman's fragile mental state. The court was told that the woman also appeared to be suicidal.

The matter was marred by controversy, with the previous Bench pulling up the central government for approaching the CJI with an oral request to recall an earlier order passed by the two judges to allow the termination of a 26-week pregnancy. The government had also not filed a formal application when the oral mentioning was made before the CJI on Wednesday

