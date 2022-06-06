Rights and entitlements for welfare of pregnant women and newborns

Pixabay

India records an estimated 2.7 crore pregnancies every year and has an estimated 2.45 crore children in the age group of 0-1 years.

In view of the difficulties being faced by pregnant women, the government of India has formulated various laws, rules and schemes for the protection and welfare of pregnant women and newborns in India.

Maternity Benefit Act

As per the Maternity Benefit Act, a woman will be paid maternity benefit at the rate of her average daily wage in the three months preceding her maternity leave. However, the woman needs to have worked for the employer for at least 80 days in the 12 months preceding the date of her expected delivery.

The Act provides for maternity leave of 26 weeks, out of which up to 8 weeks could be claimed before delivery. The Act also allows employers to permit women employees to work from home in addition to the maternity benefit period if the nature of work allows that. An employer cannot dismiss a woman for taking maternity leave and cannot serve a termination notice to a woman on maternity leave. Also, an employer can’t change the terms of service to the woman’s disadvantage during her maternity leave.

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan

The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) was launched by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), government of India to provide fixed-day assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care universally to all pregnant women (in 2nd and 3rd trimester) on the 9th of every month. While antenatal care is routinely provided to pregnant women, special services are provided by OBGY specialists/ radiologists/ physicians at government health facilities under PMSMA.

As part of the campaign, a minimum package of antenatal care services are provided to pregnant women in their 2nd/ 3rd trimesters at Government health facilities (PHCs/ CHCs, DHs/ urban health facilities etc) in both urban and rural areas.

Using the principles of a single window system, it is envisaged that a minimum package of investigations and medicines such as folic acid and calcium supplements etc would be provided to all pregnant women attending the PMSMA clinics.

One of the critical components of the Abhiyan is identification and follow-up of high risk pregnancies and red stickers are added on to the mother and child protection cards of women with high risk pregnancies.

Contact number: 1800-180-1104

Web site: https://pmsma.nhp.gov.in

App : PMSMA

JANANI-SHISHU SURAKSHA KARYAKRAM

Free and cashless delivery

Free caesarian section

Free drugs and consumables

Free diagnostics

(blood, urine tests and

ultrasonography, etc)

Free diet during stay (up to 3

days for normal delivery and

7 days for caesarian section)

Free provision of blood

Exemption from user charges

Free transport from home to health centre, between health centres in case of referral and drop-back home

For sick newborn till 30 days after birth

Free treatment

Free drugs and consumables

Free diagnostics

Free provision of blood

Exemption from user charges

Free transport