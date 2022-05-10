Right wing activists demand to rename Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh', chant Hanuman Chalisa in premises

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, an international Hindu Organisation by the name United Hindu Front (UHF) recited Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the Qutub Minar on Tuesday along with other Hindu groups.

Heavy security of Delhi police and CAPF personnel has been deployed outside the historic monument in view of the Hindu organisation's announcement.

Members of the fringe right-wing outfit staged a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as 'Vishnu Stambh'.

Several Hindu organisations expressed dissent over the two inverted idols of Lord Ganesha in the structure of the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the Qutub Minar complex as their placement allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Delhi | Members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa protest near Qutub Minar, demand renaming of Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh pic.twitter.com/HuPsf6oakP — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The groups demanded the removal of the idols from the structure and advocated their establishment at a place where they can be worshipped.



The Hanuman Chalisa row began late last month when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray threatened to play the set of hymns on loudspeakers outside mosques during the month of Ramzan.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:58 PM IST