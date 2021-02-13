Right to protest cannot be anytime and anywhere: SC

The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed review petitions filed by 12 activists against its earlier verdict, which ruled that "the right to protest cannot be anytime, and everywhere." A three-judge bench of the SC, headed by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari on February 9, 2021, had passed the order on the review petitions filed by 12 activists, including that of Kaniz Fatima.

The top court also refused a request made by the petitioners, in their review petition, to list the matter in an open court. The 12 petitioners had moved the apex court and filed the review petition challenging the SC's earlier October 2020 order, holding that 'demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone.'

While dismissing the review petitions, the top court said, “We perused the review petition and are convinced that the order of (October 2020), which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its consideration.”