‘Right Leader At Right Time For India’: Kingmaker Chandrababu Naidu Endorses Narendra Modi As Leader Of Lok Sabha

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu while speaking inside Parliament’s Central Hall on Friday during a meeting of newly elected MPs of the BJP-lead NDA to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, said that he is the right leader at the right time for India.

"We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for 3 months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He started and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had 3 public meetings and 1 big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..," said Naidu.

The meeting to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA and pave the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister of India for a third term began at around 11:30 am.

Top leaders of NDA allies, including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, were present at the key meeting.

Soon after the meeting, as per reports, the NDA will stake a claim to form a government at the Centre. As is the procedure, all NDA members will present letters of support to President Draupadi Murmu to endorse Modi as their leader and Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to news report. Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA.

The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats.