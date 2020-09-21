Richard Dawkins to honour Javed Akhtar, Defender of Reason and Secularism, in Live Online Event on October 24

Their work has inspired and enlightened millions of people around the world and across generations. Their passionate advocacy for reason and their unapologetic questioning of religion and superstition have broken taboos and changed the cultural landscape.

On October 24, these two champions of science and secularism will come together for the first time, as evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins presents writer, poet, and lyricist Javed Akhtar with the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award.

In a virtual ceremony hosted by Richard Dawkins from the UK and streamed live over Zoom, Javed Akhtar will formally accept the Richard Dawkins Award for 2020, followed by an extended, unscripted conversation between the two. This 90-minute live event will take place on October 24, 2020 at 11am US Eastern Time (EDT), 4 pm London (BST), and 8:30 pm Mumbai (IST).