Rice ATMs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The IT city will soon have ‘rice ATMs’. Initially the ATMs would be set up in a slum in Benga­luru. The initiative is part of central government’s project ‘Annapurti’, being implemented in partnership with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP). Karnataka state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K Gopalaiah said, “We are awaiting approval from the Centre.” The ATM can dispense two commodities weighing 25kgs each per minute. Depending on the demand a machine with 100-500 kgs of grains capacity will be installed.

“We are looking to set up this machine in the locality where low-income labourers reside. They won’t have to queue outside the ration shops, missing the day’s work; since the machine will be operating 24x7,” said the minister.

The Karnataka State Govt currently provides food grains and other essentials to over 1 crore BPL families under their Anna Bhagya scheme.