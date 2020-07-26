Ria with Pragya: Cong leader backs Pragya Thakur over 'reciting Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate COVID-19'

Congress leader Ria D'Souza has backed BJP MP Pragya Thakur after she appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.
D'Souza said that this is the first time she has agreed with the BJP leader. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "1st time I do agree to her.. Prayer is faith in God,So praying to Lord Hanuman isnt wrong at all. Lets all pray together that we get a relief from this pandemic soon. Jo saath baar paat kar koi chutti bandhi maha sukh howa. Jo yeh padhe hanuman chalisa howa sidhi saki guarisa."
On Saturday, Pragya Thakur tweeted a video and said, "Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5."
"Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering 'aarti' to Lord Ram at home," she added.
She added that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is making efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus by imposing lockdown in Bhopal till August 4.
"Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali," she added.
"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram," said Thakur.
Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
(With inputs from Agencies)
