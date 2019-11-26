Return PoK, deport Dawood Ibrahim, apologise for old sins and take tomatoes: MP farmers offer barter deal to Pak PM

Tribal farmers of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh have suggested a solution to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to end skyrocketing prices of tomatoes in his country.

According to Asian Age, in a letter to the cricketer-turned- PM of Pakistan, the Jhabua farmers’ union said their offer of “tomato for PoK” would not only help bring down the skyrocketing prices of the vegetable in his country but also normalize relations between India and Pakistan. The letter has also set some other conditions to resume supply of tomato to Pakistan from Madhya Pradesh. Besides deportation of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to India by Pakistan, the farmers also sought apology from the neighbour for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

This comes amid, tomato prices in Pakistan touching as high as Rs 400 per kilo. Several tehsils in Jhabua, especially Petlawad, have been exporting tomatoes to Pakistan for the past several years. The farmers also staged a protest in Jhabua on Sunday wherein they shouted “PoK do-Tamatar lo” (Give PoK, take tomatoes). Earlier tomatoes were supplied to Pakistan from tribal dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Shajapur and Dhar. But, in protest against Pulwama attack farmers have stopped supplying tomato to Pakistan.