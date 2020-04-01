Retired SC Judge Markandey Katju 'clarifies' stance on Bihar doctors after facing criticism over his previous FB post

Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Wednesday issued a clarification on his earlier Facebook post where he had said that if Bihar government hospital doctors refused to work due to lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid coronavirus infection, what will happen to their Hippocratic Oath.

Taking to Facebook, Markandey Katju wrote, "Many people have criticised me for my previous FB post. So let me clarify. I never said that the demand of doctors for PPE (personal protective equipment) in view of the coronavirus danger is unjustified."

"My question is: should doctors refuse to treat patients with infectious diseases until provided PPE ? There are numerous infectious diseases in the world. Should doctors refuse to treat patients infected by them until given PPE for fear that they may themselves be infected ? In my opinion the correct answer can only be in the negative," he further added.