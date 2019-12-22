Rethink your support to Centre, we have to save the country: Owaisi to Jagan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana): Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to "rethink" his "support" to the central government.

"I am requesting my friend Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rethink your support to the Centre. We have to save the country," Owaisi said while addressing a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad. At the rally, Owaisi urged people, who are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send a message to the BJP regarding the "black law".