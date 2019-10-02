Rethink on single-use plastic ban?

New Delhi: India has shelved plan to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastics to combat pollution, officials said on Tuesday, a measure seen as too disruptive for industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses.

The initial plan was for PM Modi to outlaw six items on Wednesday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, reports Reuters.

OPEN DEFECATION-FREE: PM Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, and later declare the country open defecation-free.