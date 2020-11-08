'Restraint, simplicity, and courtesy' — how RJD wants supporters to accept Bihar Election result on Nov 10

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Sunday appealed to its party workers and supporters to not engage in any kind of extravagant display of either approval or disregard once the results of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections are out on November 10.
The party said that the results, regardless of who won, should be accepted with "complete restraint, simplicity, and courtesy." It also asked its supporters to not engage in any "rude behaviour with competitors" or start "improper fireworks and joyous firing".
RJD posted in Hindi on its official Twitter handle:
"Remember all RJD workers-
Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy.
Improper fireworks, joyous firing, rude behavior with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost."
Notably, this comes after some exit polls on Saturday predicted a thumping victory for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and the Left parties, dislodging the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government with more than two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
The majority mark in Bihar Assembly is 122.
The third and last phase of voting concluded on Saturday at 6 p.m. The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. Counting of votes for the 243-member House will take place on November 10.
The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD-U is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.
(With agency inputs)