'Restraint, simplicity, and courtesy' — how RJD wants supporters to accept Bihar Election result on Nov 10

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Sunday appealed to its party workers and supporters to not engage in any kind of extravagant display of either approval or disregard once the results of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections are out on November 10.

The party said that the results, regardless of who won, should be accepted with "complete restraint, simplicity, and courtesy." It also asked its supporters to not engage in any "rude behaviour with competitors" or start "improper fireworks and joyous firing".

RJD posted in Hindi on its official Twitter handle:

"Remember all RJD workers-

Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy.

Improper fireworks, joyous firing, rude behavior with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost."