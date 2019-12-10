Respect, dignity and clean loos

All inequality starts with the feeling of entitlement. While raising children, giving more attention, better food, educational opportunities etc to the male child gives rise to this feeling. This happens even today in rural and urban areas, in spite of the education and exposure. When a child notices that he gets to pick his presents first, gets better food and has to do less cleaning and domestic chores than his sister, he automatically grows up feeling more entitled.

When he gets married to a well-educated, smart woman, major friction arises when he expects her to take charge of all the domestic work while she, being educated and having been shown how to work and lead and dream, wants to pursue that part of her life as well. Apart from this, when he meets with other women at the workplace, he wonders what they’re doing there!

The friction and disrespect widen and men and women can’t seem to solve this conflict or even understand the other’s perspective.

What we essentially need is mindset change. We need to educate parents who sow the seeds of patriarchy and differentiation by favouring the male child. We don’t need rule passing or bra burning or protests. That only leads to more conflict. For sons to be happy in marriages, mothers have to teach their sons to respect women and not treat them as servants in the house.