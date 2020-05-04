'Resolve the puzzle': Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre over migrants' train fare

After Sonia Gandhi announced that Congress will bear the migrants' train ticket fares, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the PM-CARES Fund.

In a tweet in Hindi he said, "On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from labourers stranded in other states, while on the other hand, the Railway Ministry is donating Rs 151 crore to the PM-Cares Fund. Just resolve this puzzle."