'Requires wider consultation with judiciary': Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on use of local languages in courts

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the matter of using of local languages in courts has come into discussion in many stages. However, it is a process which requires wider consultation with judiciary, he added.

"The matter came into discussion in many stages. But we're very positive about encouraging use of local languages in judiciary...Nothing stopping us from doing it. It's a process which requires wider consultation with judiciary," said Kiren Rijiju.

"Use of languages in the court, not only the language for argument but for the order requires approval of the Chief Justice of India. That is why it needs a wider consultation. We will definitely have a very positive consideration in this matter," the Union Law Minister added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the courts should encourage the use of local languages. He was addressing the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," he said.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present at the joint conference.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:23 PM IST