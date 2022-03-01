Requested PMO, MEA to help recover mortal remains of student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condoled the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, an Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv today.

Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister said he knew Naveen's family and that they are trying their best to recover the body and bring it back to India. Bommai said he has requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help recover mortal remains.

"I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the father of the student who was killed in Kharkiv.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death and called upon the Centre to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he added.

