'Requested CBSE to postpone the board exam', says Manish Sisodia amidst violence in Delhi

New Delhi: Private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.