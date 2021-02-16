Republic Day Violence: Delhi court extends Deep Sidhu's police custody by 7 days

Sidhu, arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by Delhi Police as the 'main instigator' of the violence which took place on Republic Day at the Red Fort.

On February 9, the court had sent Sidhu to seven-day custody of the police for interrogation.

While in custody, Sidhu along with another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort to recreate the sequence of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day.

The last custody was sought for a multitude of reasons, including to visit Mumbai, Punjab, and Haryana to explore links, identify and arrest his supporters and recover phones with different SIM cards used by him.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest. After the Republic Day violence that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, Sidhu was posting videos on social media.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with the police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)