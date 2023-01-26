Republic Day celebrations: Red alert sounded in Punjab

FPJ

Chandigarh: A red alert was sounded across Punjab on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day-2023, in the border state.

An official release said all the top cops and district heads had been asked to ensure fool-proof security arrangements in their concerned jurisdictions and to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

Divulging more details, additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla, said that extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people had also been ordered. He also urged people to remain alert and report to the police if they found any suspicious movement on 112 or 181 helpline numbers.