Republic Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi wishes the nation, says 'this time it is special...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

The Prime Minister of the country wished the country on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. “Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!," he tweeted.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।



Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

President of Egypt is the chief guest

This year's Republic Day chief guest is the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will march beside him on Kartavaya Path. The theme of this year's Republic Day festivities is "Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)".

The Parade, a key event of the festival, will start at 10 a.m. in Delhi's Kartavya Path and showcase both the military might and cultural diversity of India. The big parade will feature up to 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and Union territories and six from different ministries and departments, highlighting India's rich tradition, cultural legacy, and spectacle of the country's progress and accomplishments.

