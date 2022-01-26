Republic Day 2022: BSF-Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer

As a gesture of goodwill on both sides, the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Pakistani counterpart Pak Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at the International Border in Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan on the occasion of the 73rd Republic day of India.

The BSF and the Pakistani rangers earlier in the day had also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day.

The exchange of sweets was suspended in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic whereas earlier in 2018, the BSF skipped the tradition on January 26 over growing incidents of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Similarly, after the surgical strike in October 2016, the BSF did not offer sweets to Pakistan Rangers. Because of the Covid pandemic, the flag-lowering ceremony or Beating Retreat border ceremony have been suspended at the Attari-Wagah border.

