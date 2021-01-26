Republic Day 2021: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina extends greetings to PM Modi, says 'special ties flourishing between two countries'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day. "My warm wishes and greetings on the great occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India," she wrote in the letter.

"The special ties of friendship, cooperation and trust between our two countries are flourishing from strength to strength. New frontiers of bilateral cooperation alongside traditional areas of engagement are being opened, even during the difficult times created by the pandemic," Sheikh Hasina wrote.

"Our two governments are working closely to take our relations to a newer height including through celebration of the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as that of diplomatic relations between our two countries," she further added.