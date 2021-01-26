Republic Day 2021: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina extends greetings to PM Modi, says 'special ties flourishing between two countries'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day. "My warm wishes and greetings on the great occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India," she wrote in the letter.
"The special ties of friendship, cooperation and trust between our two countries are flourishing from strength to strength. New frontiers of bilateral cooperation alongside traditional areas of engagement are being opened, even during the difficult times created by the pandemic," Sheikh Hasina wrote.
"Our two governments are working closely to take our relations to a newer height including through celebration of the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as that of diplomatic relations between our two countries," she further added.
President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the national flag on India's 72nd Republic Day today and received the customary 21-gun salute at Rajpath.
The 21-gun salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment that was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.
Kovind, escorted by 46 President's Bodyguards raised in 1773 -- on magnificent Bay and Dark Bay coloured mounts, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a traditional 'kurta-pajama' and sported a special turban from Jamnagar in Gujarat.
Earlier, Modi paid solemn tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate.
After unfurling the national flag, the first formation comprising of four Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flew and showered flowers at the Rajpath and guests. The helicopters flew in a Wineglass formation.
Thereafter, India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was on display at the majestic Rajpath.
President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries attended the parade at Rajpath. The Republic Day parade showcases India's defence capabilities, the different culture and traditions.
(With IANS inputs)