Reports of large-scale protests in Srinagar fabricated: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has rejected media reports, which claim nearly 10,000 people protested in Srinagar when restrictions were relaxed for the first time on Friday after the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry also dubbed the reports as “completely fabricated and incorrect” and maintained there were only some protests involving around 20 people.

“This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray pro­tests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” a Home Ministry spo­kesperson said on Twitter. A section of media, quoting a police official and two witnesses, reported the police used tear gas and pellets to control at least 10,000 people protesting in Srinagar city after Friday prayers against the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Army commander Lt Gen R P Singh on Saturday visited the forward areas along the International Border in Jammu and Patha­nkot to review operational preparedness, officials said. And, the Navy said it is on high alert and prepared to defeat and deter any seaborne threat with full force. Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Murlidhar Pawar said coastal security has been stepped up and forces are keeping a tight vigil to thwart any misadventure.