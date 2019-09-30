Repeal of Article 370 a move towards permanent peace in Jammu-Kashmir: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: The repeal of Article 370 was a move towards permanent peace in Jammu and Kashmir and it reflects the honour and respect given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

"I believe that the true and well-deserved respect to our personnel who have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir was given by revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is a move for permanent peace in the valley," Shah said at the 27th Raising Day event of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the CRPF constituted to deal with riots.

"It is a push for peace so that our personnel do not have to lay down their lives in the Valley but are there to take care of the usual law and order situation. People re-elected the Prime Minister with a big majority and he did the right thing in less than a month," he added.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, were repealed last month.Earlier in his speech, Shah praised the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary forces for their role in providing security to people.

He said over 34000 personnel who had laid down their lives for the internal security of the country have contributed immensely to the process of development.

Shah also lauded the role of RAF since its inception. "RAF so far has fulfilled its role in keeping with the expectation of the people and the government," he said.

Recounting the bravery of the CRPF personnel, Shah cited the terror attacks in Kashmir and the attacks on Parliament and the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya which were foiled by its personnel.

Referring to the National Police Memorial in the national capital, he said it was completed and inaugurated at the initiative of Prime Minister.

The Minister said the logo of the memorial, which is dedicated to the sacrifices of security personnel in internal security duties, will be unveiled on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary next month by the Prime Minister.