Renowned preacher Charan Ramdas succumbs to COVID-19

A noted preacher, Charan Ramdas, succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha’s Puri on Monday night. He was 61.

According to a report by Pragativadi, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days back. But, was later discharged and was in home isolation. However, he was admitted to Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Puri after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last around 10 pm last night.

He had a vast knowledge of Jagannath Culture. He had earned a reputation as a popular orator of Jagannath culture across the globe.

Soon after the news broke, many took to social media to express their grief. BJD leader and Deputy Chairman of the state planning board Sanjay Das Verma and BJP Leader Samir Mohanty also expressed their grief over the demise of Pandit Charan Ramdas.