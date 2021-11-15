Renowned Hindi author Mannu Bhandari passes away aged 90

Mannu Bhandari, renowned Hindi author passed away at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana today. She was 90.

Her last rites will be performed in Delhi tomorrow, her daughter has confirmed. Bhandari, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had developed an infection in her body and was admitted at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurgaon for the past one week, her daughter Rachana Yadav told PTI.

Mannu Bhandari was born on 3 April 1931 in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, and married to writer Rajendra Yadav.

It is noteworthy that Basu Chatterjee made the film ‘Rajnigandha’ on one of her popular stories ‘Yi Sach Hai’. Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, and Dinesh Thakur played important roles in this hit film released in 1974.

Mannu Bhandari wrote many stories and some of her popular stories are 'Yeh Sach Hai', 'Aankhon Dekha Jhooth', and 'Trishunk'. Her most famous and most read novel 'Aapka Bunty' got her recognition and fame. The novel describes the story of love, marriage, divorce, and the breakdown of the marital relationship.

It is considered a milestone in Hindi literature. Many of her popular books has been translated into Bengali, English, and French.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 06:22 PM IST