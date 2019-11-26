'Rename JNU as Subhash Chandra Bose University': Swamy's 'solution' for JNU protests

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.

Speaking on occasion of Constitution Day, Swamy said that two years would be enough to "clean up the university" and then it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.

Swamy, while making the recommendation, said that there are so many institutions named after Nehru and it is time to rename institutions on the name of others.